Free Lifetime Flights For Newborn Delivered On Board Egyptair

Doha, Qatar: EgyptAir has gifted a newborn baby, delivered during a flight from Cairo to Douala, Cameroon, with a free lifetime flight ticket.

Egyptian reported on Saturday that a Cameroonian woman gave birth onboard EgyptAir flight MS887, which was operating on a 737-800 aircraft.

The airline announced that the unexpected passenger would receive free lifetime flight tickets as a special gift.

"The EgyptAir cabin crew assisted the passenger in delivering her baby mid-flight. Following the successful delivery, the crew provided all necessary first aid to both the mother and her newborn," the reports said.

The flight made an emergency landing at Kufra International Airport in southern Libya, where arrangements had been made with Libyan authorities to receive the mother and child and transfer them to Kufra Hospital for further care.

After confirming that both were in good health, the flight continued its journey to Douala International Airport in Cameroon.