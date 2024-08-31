GCC Ministerial Meetings On Civil Service, Labour, Affairs, And Social Development To Kick Off Tomorrow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The GCC Ministerial Meetings on Civil Service, Labour, and Social Affairs/Social Development, which Doha will host over four days, are set to kick off on Sunday. The ministerial meetings will be chaired by Qatar and attended by ministers, undersecretaries, and heads of civil service, administrative development, labour, and social affairs/development.

The discussions will cover topics related to civil service, labour, and social affairs/development in GCC countries, as well as efforts to strengthen cooperation within the GCC.

The agenda will cover various meetings such as the 10th meeting of the Committee of Ministers of Labour, the 10th meeting of Ministers of Social Affairs and Development, the 20th meeting of the Committee of Ministers and Heads of Civil Service Agencies in the GCC, the 10th meeting of the Committee of Undersecretaries of the Ministry of Labour, the 10th meeting of the Committee of Undersecretaries of Ministries of Social Affairs and Development, and the 27th meeting of the Committee of Undersecretaries of Civil Service and Administrative Development bodies in the GCC.

On the sidelines of the meetings, a ceremony will be held to recognise distinguished figures across the GCC, specifically honouring a prominent figure in the labour sector from Qatar for their dedication to supporting the Ministry of Labour's initiatives.

This includes fostering a safe work environment, bridging perspectives between the International Labour Organization and labour institutions worldwide, and advancing labour laws, reforms, wage protection, justice, and social welfare for workers in Qatar, solidifying the country's leading role in workers' rights regionally and globally.

Competencies in the civil service sector will also be honoured, such as the negotiation team to unify the purchase of licenses for human resources systems in the GCC countries, outstanding companies in job nationalisation, small and distinguished entrepreneurs, pioneering projects in the field of social work, and a prominent figure in the field of social work.