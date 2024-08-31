1991-Batch IAS Officer Manoj Pant Appointed Chief Secretary Of Bengal

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Aug 31 (IANS) The West Bengal on Saturday announced the appointment of Manoj Pant as the new Chief Secretary of the state following the retirement of his predecessor Bhagwati Prasad Gopalika.

Although the state government had sought permission from the Union government for extending Gopalika's term in office, it had to declare Pant, a 1991-batch IAS officer, as the new Chief Secretary after not obtaining Centre's nod for an extension.

Gopalika, a 1989-batch IAS officer, was scheduled to retire on May 31 this year. However, at that time the Union government accepted the state government's plea for an extension to the senior IAS officer in view of the Lok Sabha elections which were going on then.

Pant, who served as the Additional Chief Secretary in the Finance Ministry, was recently transferred as the Additional Chief Secretary in the Iirrigation Department.

State government sources said that till that time the state administration was expecting a last moment approval from the Union government for a second extension to Gopalika.

However, since the approval did not come, Pant was elevated to the position of Chief Secretary on Saturday.

Former Irrigation Secretary Prabhat Kumar Mishra has already replaced Pant as the Additional Chief Secretary in Finance Department.

Pant is taking over as the Chief Secretary at a time when the state government and the ruling dispensation are under fire because of multiple issues, including the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, and several cases of corruption, among others.