Tehran Denies Ukraine's Claims On IRGC's Joint Training With Russian Troops
Date
8/31/2024 10:09:02 AM
The spokesman of Iran's Foreign Ministry, Nasir Kanani, denied
the accusation made by the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine
that the Security Service of Ukraine and Iran's Islamic
Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) participated in the training of
Russian soldiers, calling it an unfounded and Politically motivated
claim, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
According to TASS, Kanani said: "Such groundless accusations
pursue specific Political goals and motives, as well as contradict
the principled position of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding
the conflict in Ukraine." "Tehran believes that this conflict
should be ended and differences between Russia and Ukraine should
be resolved peacefully."
On August 24, Kiev for the first time brought charges against
the representative of a third country for allegedly participating
in Russia's special operation. The General Prosecutor's Office of
Ukraine has in absentia accused IRGC General Abbas Musa Sharif
Mollasarei of training Russian soldiers in the use of anti-aircraft
missiles. In this context, it was also noted that Tehran handed
over drones to Moscow, which was previously denied by the
authorities of both countries.
Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian President, called
such news fake and emphasized that the Russian army uses only
domestically produced aircraft. In November 2022, the head of the
Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that a small amount of
UAVs had been supplied to the Russian Federation, but this was a
few months before the start of military operations in Ukraine.
