Ayurvedic Tips : Avoid Consuming These Fruits With Milk

8/31/2024 8:23:29 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) According to Ayurveda, consuming certain fruits with milk can lead to digestive issues. These include bananas, citrus fruits, strawberries, pineapple, sour berries like raspberries and cranberries, melon, and mango.

AsiaNet News

