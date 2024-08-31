Israeli Strikes Killed 21 Gazans

Gaza, August 31 (Petra) - Israeli killed 9 Palestinian citizens and others Saturday morning after bombing a house west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, "Petra" correspondent reported.Israeli jets also killed 4 citizens after pounding a house in Nuseirat camp, while shelling killed 4 Gazans and injured others that targeted a house south of Khan Yunis, south of the strip.Additionally, 4 Gazans' bodies were recovered when the occupation's aircraft targeted a residential building in Jabalia camp, north of the coastal enclave.

