Swimming Competition - Let's Cross Kura To Be Held In Mingachevir

8/31/2024 2:16:31 AM
Today in the city of Mingachevir, the "Let's Cross Kura" open
water swimming competition will be held.
The tournament will be jointly organized by the Ministry of
Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation, and the Baku
City Ring Operating Company to promote, spread, and develop water
sports.
People over the age of 13 who can swim from all regions and
cities of our country will participate in the competition, which
will be held between the two banks of the Kura River.
It should be noted that the first open water swimming
competition took place in 2022 in the Caspian Sea ("Caspian wave"),
and in 2023 in the Kura River in Mingachevir ("Pass the spawn").
The next tournament to be held in the city of Mingachevir, on the
Kura River, will be organized between professionals and amateurs at
a distance of 300 meters.
