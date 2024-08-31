Black Sea Update: Russia Deploys Warship Carrying Up To Four Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia keeps on combat duty in the Black Sea a single Kalibr missile carrier with a total salvo of up to four missiles.

That's according to an update by Ukraine's Navy as of 06:00 on Saturday, August 31, Ukrinform reports.

"In the Black Sea, there is one enemy ship, carrying Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total volley of up to four missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of ​​Azov," the posting notes.

In the Mediterranean Sea, there are three enemy ships, including a Kalibr cruise missile carrier with a total salvo of up to eight missiles, added the Navy press service.

As part of the Kerch Strait navigation monitoring, it was reported that Russia in the past day allowed passage of four ships into the Black Sea, including one that moved on toward the Bosphorus Strait, as well as six ships – into the Sea of Azov, including two that were moving from the Bosphorus Strait.

