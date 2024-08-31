Explosions Rock Kyiv Suburbs As Air Defense Activated Amid Air Raid Alert
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A number of explosions were heard in Kyiv region as air defense forces engaged aerial targets in the early hours of Saturday.
That's according to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.
"Air alert is in place. We urge everyone to stay sheltered. The air defense is in action," read the administration's posting on Telegram.
At 4:23 Kyiv time, the air alert was called off.
