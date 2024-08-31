Mumbai News: Train Services Disrupted Between Mankhurd And Vashi, Says Central Railway

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Central Railway said on Saturday that services were disrupted between Mankhurd and Vashi on the Harbour Line "s due to a broken Overhead Equipment (OHE)".

"We regret to inform you that there is a disruption in services due to a broken Overhead Equipment (OHE) between Mankhurd and Vashi on the Harbour Line," the Central Railway said.

“During this period, are allowed to via the Transharbour Line using the same tickets and passes. This arrangement will be in place until the issue with the OHE is resolved,” the Central Railways was quoted by news agency ANI as saying .