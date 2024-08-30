Arbasi Wins World Youth Kickboxing Gold For Jordan

Amman, Aug. 30 (Petra)-- Moataz Arbasi, a member of the national kickboxing team, took home the medal, Friday, at the end of the national young team's World Championship run in Budapest, the capital of Hungary.Moataz Arbasi defeated Uzbek player "Sagdullayev" in the finals to earn the medal in the under 42 kg weight division.After defeating Polish player Gasparian Araic in the semifinal, "Arbasi" advanced to the championship match.

