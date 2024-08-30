India Vows To Support 'Feasible' Solution To Russia-Ukraine War

(MENAFN- Live Mint) India would support any feasible solution that could restore peace between Russia and Ukraine , said the of External Affairs (MEA), reiterating India's stance on the Russia-Ukraine war. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made it clear on Friday that it depends on both nations to decide when and how to commence peace talks. Still, as friends, India would support a mutually acceptable solution to restore peace.

| 'Will always stand with...': PM Modi offers hug and handshake to Zelenskyy

“The decision as to when and how to commence peace talks is the prerogative of the two parties to the conflict. As friends and partners, we would support any feasible and mutually acceptable solution or format that could restore peace,” ANI quoted Randhir Jaiswal.

India willing to play a constructive role for peace amid Russia-Ukraine war

He also mentioned India's outreach to both Russia and Ukraine at the highest level. He underlined that Prime Minister Narendra Mod has“already indicated India's willingness to play a constructive role in he interest of peace”.

| 'Solution to Ukraine war...': India bats for 'dialogue' as Modi heads to Russia

At the same time, he highlighted that it is too early to comment on specific details about peace talks and pathways as the two nations are ultimately responsible for deciding when and how to commence talks.

The MEA's statement has come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia and Ukraine and his meeting with leaders Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

| Watch | Vladimir Putin greets Indian troop aboard INS Tabar on Russia's Navy Day Indians forced to join Russian army amid war with Ukraine

Few months ago several Indians were rescued who forced to join the Russian army amid the ongoing war with Russia. Responding to a question regarding the same, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said,“We have an update as of now, as of today we have 15 Indians who have been released and they have returned to India, there are others who are waiting for discharge. Our mission, our embassy, is in touch with Russian authorities, and we hope that those who want to return back to india will be released soon,”