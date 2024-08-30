(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) MALAYSIA / ENGLAND – David Wallace started in the role following the departure of Ailsa Terry who has returned to London to be the prime minister's private secretary for foreign affairs.

Malaysia is not new to Wallace as he has been serving as the deputy high commissioner to Malaysia since July 2022. He is now the Charge d'Affaires until a new High Commissioner arrives in Malaysia in 2025.

On his new role, Wallace, said:

“The UK and Malaysia share strong historical ties and deep people-to-people links. I want to build on this and develop a modern partnership based around many shared interests.”

“The UK's accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) will be a milestone in our bilateral relationship. By the time CPTPP enters into force in December this year, both our countries are set to benefit from the first-ever free trade agreement, giving bilateral trade and economic growth a major boost.”

Wallace added that the UK also looks forward to working with Malaysia on issues affecting regional security, stability and prosperity especially during the Malaysian chairmanship of ASEAN in 2025.

In his 22-year diplomatic career, Wallace has covered a range of political, economic and security roles, focused in central Europe and East Asia.

Prior to Kuala Lumpur, Wallace was previously posted to Berlin, Warsaw, Seoul and Baghdad. In the Foreign Office Head Office he has worked on sanctions, counter proliferation, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Wallace, who hails from Edinburgh Scotland, has a BA (Hons) in Philosophy and an MA in International Economics, speaks English, German and Polish.

During his free time, Wallace enjoys reading, diving and baking. The Scotsman, who loves curry puffs in Malaysia, has travelled to almost all states around Malaysia including scaling Mount Kinabalu and diving off Pulau Tioman, Kapas and Gaya.

David Wallace steps up as acting British High Commissioner