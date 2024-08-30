The Helper Project Annual Fundraiser Presents: The GIVING EXHIBITION, 5 October 2024 In Historic Helper, Utah

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wendy Chidester - Helper Artist

Anne Kaferle - Helper Artist

Wendy Chidester: Flower Power, oil on canvas, 2022, 40x40

ARTIST FOCUS: Wendy Chidester and Anne Kaferle - Women Artists' Key Role in the History of the Helper Artists Movement

HELPER, UTAH, USA, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Helper Project is highlighting several leading artists participating in the GIVING EXHIBITON. This week's focus represents two incredible women artists of The Helper Artists Movement , Wendy Chidester and Anne Kaferle .

The will be held from 2-7PM, Saturday, 5 October, 2024 in Historic Helper, Utah, at Adams Fine Arts Gallery, 115 S. Main Street, Helper, UT 84526.

ARTIST FOCUS

WENDY CHIDESTER ( )

Wendy lives in Draper, Utah and has a gallery in Historic Helper, Utah. She studied painting and drawing at the University of Utah, studying under David Dornan and Paul H. Davis.

“In her gorgeous contemporary-realistic still-lifes, American oil painter Chidester pays homage to lost relics of the past. Artifacts like vintage cameras and projectors, 40's trunk luggage, bubblegum machines, children's pedal cars and tricycles, and old telephones and typewriters are represented nostalgically in her work. She frames these objects as icons, memorializing the color and ingenuity of the past.

Chidester exhibits in both solo and group shows all over the country. She has won an array of prestigious awards, including First Place at the 85th Spring Salon at the Springville Museum of Art; selected as one of the few to be included in Southwest Magazine's annual“21 over 31”; and First Place at the 2007 Annual“Inspired by Carbon County” Helper Arts Festival Show.



ANNE KAFERLE ( )

Anne lives in Helper, UT, is from Meriden, Connecticut, studied art at Colby College and post graduate study at UC Santa Cruz. In 2015-2016, Anne did a residency at the Cleveland-Lloyd Dinosaur Quarry, UT. Her paintings have been represented at numerous galleries including the Nüart Gallery, Santa Fe, NM and Trove Gallery, Park City, UT.

“In my work, paint echoes the geologic processes of deposition and erosion. Gravity plays as much a role as direct mark-making. I reflect on the humbling vastness of our planet, the time scales over which this world changes, and the balance between its elements: sky, stone, water, life.”



A portion of the proceeds from painting sales will be donated to The Helper Project and will be used for historic renovation, economic rejuvenation, cultural and art projects/events and scholarships for students in Helper and Carbon County.

ABOUT THE HELPER PROJECT:

Helper, Utah was once a thriving coal mining community filled with 157 shops, restaurants, and bars owned by one of 16 nationalities represented in the town. It was named for the“helper” engines that made it possible for trains to climb the steep grade through Price Canyon to Soldier Summit (7,747 feet). However, with the downturn in coal production, hard times and accompanying problems crept into Helper and Carbon County.

In recent years, Helper has evolved into a flourishing art, commercial and recreational community. Long time citizens, dozens of artists and newcomers dedicated to Helper have ensured the history of the town is preserved – it is evident when you walk down Main Street. The Helper Project works to support the historic, economic, educational and cultural needs of the citizens.

The mission of The Helper Project is simple: To foster revitalization and historic preservation, encourage economic development, promote cultural connections for the city and citizens of Historic Helper, Utah and provide financial support for educational opportunities to the youth of this vibrant community.

Women Artists in Historic Helper, Utah

