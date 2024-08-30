Accrediting Commission Of Career Schools And Colleges Honors UTI-Dallas Campus

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The campus is one of only 19 accredited by ACCSC to earn the highest "School of Excellence" award in the 2023-2024 accrediting period

PHOENIX, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute , the transportation, skilled trades and education division of

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. , today announced that UTI-Dallas (Texas) has been named a School of Excellence by their accrediting body, the

Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges

(ACCSC). The campus previously received a School of Excellence distinction in 2017 during its last ACCSC accreditation cycle.

UTI Dallas Campus

The School of Excellence Award is the highest institutional distinction awarded by ACCSC. It celebrates accredited member institutions for their steadfast adherence to ACCSC's rigorous accreditation standards and outstanding record of student accomplishment.

UTI-Dallas Campus President Jesus Miranda shared, "I am immensely proud of the tireless efforts and dedication of the UTI-Dallas team. Achieving ACCSC School of Excellence recognition for the second time is a true testament to their unwavering commitment to educational excellence."

According to

ACCSC

Executive Director

Dr. Michale McComis, "The School of Excellence Award highlights a school's efforts and its success in offering high-quality education that benefits students-it is a distinction that a school earns through meeting and exceeding accreditation standards of best practice. UTI has demonstrated its commitment to equip students with in-demand skills and an opportunity to excel in the workforce."

UTI Division President Tracy Lorenz shared, "At UTI, we are focused on delivering a quality education, as recognized by our accreditor. We are committed to helping prepare our students for future careers in the in-demand fields of transportation, skilled trades, and the energy sector and helping meet the needs of employers in these fields."

UTI-Dallas, which opened in 2010, offers an Associate in Occupational Studies in Automotive Technology II, Automotive & Diesel Technology II and a diploma in Diesel Technology II. The 95,000-square-foot facility also offers a diploma in Welding Technology.

The U.S. Department of Education recognizes ACCSC as the designated accrediting body for 575 post-secondary, trade, and technical schools that serve more than 150,000 students nationwide in a variety of vocational programs each year. Out of 575 schools accredited by the ACCSC, only 19 schools earned the highest "School of Excellence" award in the 2023-2024 accrediting period.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:

UTI ) (the "Company") was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades, energy, and healthcare education programs. The Company's mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions:

Universal Technical Institute

(UTI) and Concorde Career Colleges. UTI operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states and online, offering programs in the allied health, dental, nursing, patient care and diagnostic fields. For more information, visit



or

, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute

and @Concorde Career Colleges or on X (formerly Twitter) @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

About ACCSC

Since 1967, the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) has been recognized by the United States Department of Education as a reliable authority on educational quality. ACCSC is committed to supporting and enhancing the student educational experience at accredited member institutions, facilitating meaningful workforce development opportunities, and bridging the growing skills gap in

the United States. More information on ACCSC is available online at

, @ACCSCAccredits, and facebook/accscaccreditation.

