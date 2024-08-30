Exploitation Activity In Colombia

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, 30 August 2024



Interoil Exploration and Production ASA (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Colombian subsidiary, Interoil Colombia Exploration and Production (“ICEP”), shall carry out a campaign aimed at improving substantially the current production from all its operated fields in Colombia. This activity includes the reopening of shut-in wells in Maná, Río Opia and Ambrosia Fields, that are subject to contract with Ecopetrol (collectively, the“Puli C Contracts”), as well as changing the artificial production system improving outflows whilst reducing lifting costs in the Vikingo well.

These actions ratify the commitment of Interoil to continue operations in Colombia and are consistent with the request of extension of the Puli C Contracts made by ICEP and presently under consideration by the authorities. As an integral part of the plan, the Company shall keep meeting its long-term social and environmental commitments as well as seeking for prospects and opportunities to enhance its portfolio.

Leandro Carbone, CEO, commented:“Interoil is convinced about the prolific opportunities underlying on our exploitation assets, especially in Colombia where the company continues with its efforts of bring out the best of its fields boosting up the benefits for Colombia, the communities, its employees and investor base”.





Contact: ...



Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange - with focus on Latin-America. The Company is the operator of several production and exploration assets in Colombia. Interoil currently employs approximately 70 people and is headquartered in Oslo.

