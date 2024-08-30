Women Thrashed, Injured In Budgam Village Over Land Dispute

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Budgam- An influential family in Branwar area of Central Kashmir's Budgam district on Tuesday thrashed several women from Gujjar community over a land dispute.

“A woman namely Wazira Begum aged 50 years was severely as her right ear was allegedly cut with a sharp edged weapon.”

The aggrieved protested in Srinagar on Thursday and demanded that action be taken against the accused who they allege are close relatives (nephews and sons) of Nazir Ahmad Jahara @ Nazir Chowdhary Vice Chairman District Development Council Budgam .

Details reveal that Chadoora Police Station has registered a case under FIR No: 121 / 2024 against twelve persons including Zaffar Iqbal , Tanveer Iqbal , Yasir , Jahara , Adil Jahara , Tariq Jahara and others. The case has been filed for rioting , land grabbing , trespassing and outraging modesty of women vide sections 191 (2) , 303 , 329, 74 BNS .

“Tariq Jahara is son of Nazir Ahmad Jahara VC DDC Budgam and others are his nephews but even after 3 days nobody among the accused have been arrested. My land has been encroached by the Chowdhary family and Nazir Jahara and his brother Saifadin are the main culprits. One of the accused namely Adil Jahara works in Police and others are Govt school teachers and one person Tariq Jahara who is son of Nazir Jahara VC DDC Budgam is a Food Deptt employee. As nobody has been arrested in the last 3 days my wife was forced to move a written complaint before the National Commission for Women New Delhi. A formal complaint has been filed against VC DDC Budgam , his son and nephews” said Ghulam Hassan Chowhan husband of Wazira Begum the victim

