Imtiyaz Hussain Is New SSP Srinagar


8/30/2024 3:15:44 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Ahead of the Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir, the Election Commission of India has transferred four Senior Superintendents of Police in the Kashmir Valley.

According to the order, Imtiyaz Hussain has been transferred and posted as SSP Srinagar, replacing Ashish Misra. Zahid Malik has been transferred and posted as SSP Baramulla, replacing Gurinderpal Singh. Ghulam Jeelani has been transferred and posted as SSP Kupwara, replacing Shobhit Saxena, and Ifroz Ahmad has been transferred and posted as SP Handwara, replacing Dawood Ayoub.
It is pertinent to mention that there was a major shakeup in the Police department on 16th August, in which 33 IPS and JKPS officers were transferred before the Model Code of Conduct came into effect ahead of the Assembly election in J&K.

