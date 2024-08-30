Apparel Sourcing Week 2024 Concludes With New Partnerships

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bengaluru, Aug 30 (KNN) The Apparel Sourcing Week (ASW) 2024, organised by Apparel Resources, concluded on a high note after two eventful days at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield in Bengaluru.

This premier event brought together experts, retailers, buyers, and manufacturers from the global apparel and textile sector.

The gathering featured a diverse array of activities, including conferences, networking sessions, and discussions on industry trends and future directions. Attendees had the opportunity to forge new partnerships, explore business prospects, and gain insights from leading experts in the field.

A highlight of the event was the Sustainability Zone, underscoring the industry's growing commitment to environmental responsibility. Exhibitors from Bangladesh and Indonesia showcased their latest creations to a varied audience of industry professionals.

Sankar Chatterjee, CEO of Decathlon India, praised the event's ability to facilitate meaningful dialogue across the fashion spectrum. "We're having an exceptional experience here," Chatterjee remarked. "The event brings together key players from premium brands to value fashion retailers, sports brands, startups, and professionals from the entire fashion supply chain."

Other business leaders echoed this sentiment, commending the event's organization and international standards. Manish Bharati, CBO of Raymond, noted, "From registration to the exhibits and booths, and the availability of various amenities, everything has been incredibly smooth."

Industry experts also shared their insights on market trends. Puneet Dudeja, Director of Business Development (South Asia) at WGSN, highlighted the current opportunities for Indian brands, emphasising the importance of flexible supply chains and sustainability initiatives.

Amit Mishra, SVP & Head of Sourcing, QA, and PD at Max Fashion, expressed optimism about the value fashion segment. "I see immense potential in the value fashion segment," Mishra stated, pointing to recent expansions by major retail players as evidence of the sector's growth and resilience.

With over 125 exhibitors from India and abroad, and more than 20 panel discussions covering various industry aspects, ASW 2024 has solidified its position as a key event in the global apparel sourcing calendar. As the curtains close on this year's edition, the industry looks forward to implementing the insights gained and exploring the new connections forged during this successful gathering.

(KNN Bureau)