Kuwait Paralympic Committee Pres. Assures Readiness Of Players

PARIS, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's President of the Paralympic Committee Mansour Al-Sarhid assured on Friday that the Kuwaiti track and field players are ready to participate in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

This came in a statement to by Al-Sarhid to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) on occasion of the Kuwait Disabled Club starting their participation in the games today.

Al-Sarhid added that the players trained in camps set up in the UAE before competing, expressing his hope to achieve victories and obtain medals in this international forum to raise Kuwait's name and reputation higher.

He added that the players Faisal Al-Rajhi, Faisal Surour, and Dhari Al-Nassar have high potential to enter into international and worldwide competitions and win thanks to prior preparations and the continuous support they receive from political leaderships.

The Games will run until September 8, featuring athletes from around the world competing in 22 sports, held at some of Paris's iconic locations, including the Eiffel Tower, Versailles Palace, and the Grand Palais. (end)

