OIC Urges IEA To Review Decision On Female Education, Work
Date
8/30/2024 2:14:22 PM
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to revisit its policies regarding girls' education and women's work.
In a statement, the OIC said that Tarig Ali Bakhit, the Secretary General's envoy for Afghanistan, met with Acting Foreign Minister Maulvi Amir Khan Muttaqi on the sidelines of the 50th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers in Yaoundé, Cameroon, on Thursday.
Ali Bakhit emphasised the need for the Afghan authorities to review their decisions related to girls' education and women's work.
The meeting also addressed ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and drug trafficking, and discussed the current security, humanitarian, and economic situation in Afghanistan.
sa
MENAFN30082024000174011037ID1108620134
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.