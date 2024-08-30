Multiple Measures In Place To Ensure Students' Safety

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In time for the reopening of across Qatar Sunday, the General Directorate of Traffic, the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) and Mowasalat (Karwa) have put in place multiple measures to ensure the safe and smooth of students.

These include the integrated traffic plan by the General Directorate of Traffic, safety measures on the roads by Ashghal and deploying eco-friendly buses by Karwa to transport the students. The and private schools across the country will welcome a total of 378,134 students.

As part of its continuous efforts to reduce traffic accidents and achieve road safety, the directorate has chalked out a comprehensive plan to facilitate the movement of vehicles and reduce congestion on main roads around schools. Patrols and traffic police will be increased with a focus on intersections and around schools that are prone to congestion.

Lt Abdulmohsin al-Asmar al-Ruwaili, traffic media officer at the General Directorate of Traffic, earlier told Qatar News Agency that the department had prepared an integrated plan to control traffic flow during the school year.

Ashghal has completed school zone safety measures around 611 schools across Qatar as part of its School Zone Safety Programme. These include the construction and enhancement of roads while adhering to stringent safety protocols.

Directional signs, reflective road studs as well as interlocks, kerbs and pedestrian railing are in place near and around schools in addition to road and crosswalk markings, aiming to enhance pedestrian visibility in school zones and adjacent areas and enforcement of a 30 kph speed limit.

The General Directorate of Traffic and Ashghal carried out several awareness initiatives to target students, parents, school bus drivers and staff ahead of the beginning of the new academic year.

Mowasalat (Karwa) has deployed 3,000 eco-friendly school buses to transport students. Strategy Management Office director Mohamed Ahmed M K Abukhadija told Qatar TV that these buses are equipped with the latest safety and security technology.

