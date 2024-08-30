Care In Action: Making A Difference When It Matters

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

Do good. Spread love. Lend a hand. These are phrases commonly heard in life that encourage more meaningful connections with our communities. The Aflac team based in Connecticut has become a shining example of this very sentiment.

Since 2021, this team has regularly participated in activities focused on social assistance. One organization, for example, is ReadyCT, which helps provide more than 500,000 students in low-income areas of the Connecticut public school system with the necessary tools to prepare them for future success. Aflac employees regularly volunteer their time, offering professional insights on job interviews, business tips for professional interaction and attire, and resume reviews to help these young students get a head start in their careers.

The Aflac team in Connecticut also works with the Cove Center for Grieving Children, which supports young people who have lost a loved one, providing a fully funded camp experience called Camp Compassion. With employee donations in tow, several team members drove to Kent, Connecticut, to help set up the cabins and, for each camper, left behind a backpack filled with essentials. Of course, the swag included an Aflac plush duck on each bed.

Aflac employees also recently helped raise money for the Cove Center, traveling from various states to participate in a golf tournament to benefit the camp, raising nearly $70,000.

The spirit of service and support that abounds in Aflac's culture is an undeniably vivid example of the impact that making a difference can have at work and in society. Being a profitable company is important, but it does not solely define our mission - after all, care is at Aflac's core.

