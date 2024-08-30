(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Newspaper Publishing in China - Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rising internet use has reduced demand for newspapers, particularly in China's large cities. Additionally, rising newsprint paper costs have reduced industry margins.

The industry has low market share concentration compared with developed countries, although the number of establishments has increased over the past five years. Certain newspaper publishers dominate specific regions in China. For example, Beijing Daily Group accounts for about 60% of total newspaper circulation in Beijing.

Over the five years through 2029, industry revenue is forecast to decrease at an annualized 2%, to $7.9 billion. Competition from the internet and other media for advertisers and readers is forecast to intensify, curbing growth. The emerging and fast-developing new media forms will also narrow the development space of traditional newspaper publishing.

Industry revenue has been declining in recent years.

The internet's ongoing popularity has allowed people to access real-time news, which is timelier and more convenient. This trend has reduced industry revenue.

Daily newspapers are the most general newspaper.

Almost every province in China has a daily newspaper that reports the local news and important national news.

Newspaper publishers located in Beijing account for the largest share of industry revenue.

Several large-scale publishers - like Beijing Daily Group - are located in Beijing.

Different content and articles can attract different reader groups. Currently, many national and provincial publications in China report similar news. As a result, newspapers providing news editorials and comments can attract different reader segments.

Market size is projected to decline over the next five years.

Advertising revenue will continue to support the industry Industry development in future years will be driven by advertising revenue from the main advertising sectors: real estate, consumer products, and automotive.

Guangzhou Daily Group

Beijing Daily Group

Shenzhen Press Group

Nanfang Press Corporation Shanghai United Media Group

