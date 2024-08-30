20TH ANNUAL MN CUP SEASON ANNOUNCES 2024 DIVISION WINNERS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The $50,000 Grand Prize Winner will be announced Sept. 16 at the Grand Finale Event

MN Cup , the nation's largest statewide startup competition is celebrating its 20th annual season and is excited to announce the nine emerging companies who have won their respective divisions, securing cash awards and moving forward to compete for this year's $50,000 grand prize.

The nine Division Winners were selected from an initial pool of almost 3,200 entrepreneurs across Minnesota. Division winners receive $25,000 in non-dilutive cash prizes and a shot at the grand prize. The Youth division awards a total prize of $20,000 to the top three finalist companies. Competitors in every division are also eligible to win dedicated prizes funded by the Carlson Family Foundation, JP Morgan Chase and MEDA, The Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

This MN Cup season will come to an exciting close during the Grand Finale on Monday, September 16 from 4-7PM, at the McNamara Alumni Center on the University of Minnesota Twin Cities campus. During the event, the Grand Prize Winner of the 20th annual season of MN Cup and other special awards will be announced. To attend, click here .

MN Cup's 2024 Division Winners are:

ENERGY, CLEAN TECH & WATER: Revitri

EDUCATION & TRAINING: Talknician

FOOD, AGRICULTURE & BEVERAGE: Loon Liquor

GENERAL: Momease Solutions

HIGH TECH: Mozrt

IMPACT VENTURES: Nashke Native Games

LIFE SCIENCE & HEALTH IT: Heart Failure Solutions

STUDENT: Alure

YOUTH: SignalGrab

A record number of unique business plans were submitted this year - a ten percent increase over last year. Participation continues to reflect MN Cup's priorities of increasing representation, with 43% Women-led, 39% BIPOC-led and 31% Greater Minnesota-led companies applying.

MN Cup is a free, annual competition that identifies, supports, and connects early-stage ventures across Minnesota. Since 2005, MN Cup has supported over 26,000 entrepreneurs and awarded more than $5.4 million of non-dilutive cash prizes to MN-based startups that have raised more than $1.1 billion.

About MN Cup:

MN Cup is a community-led, public-private partnership that brings together corporations,

investors, foundations, government and skilled volunteers to support Minnesota's

Entrepreneurs. MN Cup is a program of the Holmes Center for Entrepreneurship at the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management. To learn more, visit mncup .

