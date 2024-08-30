Simba's“Brew Off” Ignites Craft Beer Revolution In Mumbai

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, August 2024 – Simba, India's leading craft beer brand, made waves with its inaugural "Brew Off" competition, held on August 27, 2024, at Mumbai's Woodside Inn. This extraordinary event featured a vibrant mix of microbreweries, each presenting their finest beers in a bid to stand out.



With a grand prize of INR 3 Lakhs and an exclusive collaboration opportunity for the winning brewery, Simba's Brew Off offered a unique to celebrate and elevate the art of brewing. Participating breweries showcased up to two of their top beers, competing for the spotlight with their standout creations.



The event was an exceptional experience, highlighted by a diverse panel of experts. Ishwaraj Bhatia, the visionary behind Simba, Aneesh Bhasin, co-founder of Svami Drinks, Pankil Shah, co-founder of Woodside Inn, Anudeep Reddy, an Advanced Cicerone® and beer educator, and seasoned Alcobev expert Karina Aggarwal were among the panel's eclectic mix of expertise. Each contributed a unique viewpoint, enhancing the occasion with their varied knowledge and perspectives.



Ishwaraj Bhatia, Co-Founder SIMBA Beers, remarked, "Brew Off is the beginning of something truly exceptional and unprecedented in India. We're thrilled to have the chance to contribute to the brewing community in this way and co-create great brews. Honestly, that has always been our goal– to make good goddamn beers. We hope that the first edition of Brew Off is only the beginning of our deeper engagement with the craft community, and that it paves the way for us to create more experimental beers that will be loved by people everywhere."



The event's main draw was the wide variety of beers on offer, such as Rolling Mills Brewery's Mexican lager and West Coast IPA, Bombay Duck Brewing's farmhouse ale Rice and Shine and 50 Days Märzen, and 2 Down Beers Co.'s hibiscus cream ale Pretty Please. Every beer had a distinct flavor character that demonstrated the variety and inventiveness of the brewing scene.



Rolling Mills Brewery clinched the top prize with their zesty Mexican Lager, sparking an electrifying partnership with Simba. The limited-edition brew will be available exclusively in Goa by end of this year, priced competitively to ensure accessibility for all craft beer enthusiasts.



Pratik Kansara, Founder & Brewer, Rolling Mills Brewer, expressed his excitement by saying "The Simba Brew Off challenge has been nothing short of exhilarating. Right from the get-go, we were super enthusiastic about participating, as this seemed like a rare opportunity to showcase our beers on a much larger platform. The entire two-month drill boiled down to the 30-minute presentation that we had to pitch to the panelists, and we enjoyed every second of it. In the end, our Mexican lager took the top spot, and we couldn't be happier. The Simba Brew Off has arguably been one of the most exciting challenges our brewery has taken up since its inception, and we look forward to our collaboration with Simba for a Good Goddamn Beer!"



Since its founding in 2016, Simba has grown its distribution to over 17 states, establishing itself as India's first family-run craft brewery. With its flagship brewery in Durg, Chhattisgarh, Simba continues to produce small batches to ensure the highest quality and consistency.



The success of Brew Off marks the beginning of what is set to become an annual celebration of brewing brilliance. Simba remains dedicated to supporting the craft beer community and looks forward to future editions of this exciting competition.

Company :-Stanley Communications

User :- Palak Aggarwal

Email :...