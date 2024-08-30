Regional Tourism Conference To Be Hosted In Grand Cayman

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Gina Matthews

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands – Kenneth Bryan and the of and of the Cayman Islands is pleased to announce that the highly anticipated State of the Tourism (SOTIC) will take place from September 2 – 6, 2024, at the Westin Resort and Spa in Grand Cayman.

This premier regional event, organised by the Department of Tourism (DOT ) in collaboration with the Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO), will bring together Caribbean tourism ministers, senior officials, industry executives, thought leaders, and stakeholders from across the Caribbean to discuss the future of tourism in the region.

SOTIC 2024, themed“Caribbean Tourism: Fueling our Lifeblood” aims to address the evolving landscape of Caribbean tourism and provide a platform for knowledge sharing, networking and strategic discussions that will shape the industry's future. With a focus on innovation, sustainability and industry growth across the region, this conference is set to be one of the most significant gatherings for tourism professionals in the Caribbean.

To ensure all local tourism stakeholders and businesses have the opportunity to participate, registration for the conference programme on Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5 September is open to the public at the specially reduced rate of USD199 per day or USD$299 for both conference days. Registration includes lunch and the social networking receptions.

In expressing his enthusiasm about hosting the event, Bryan, minister of tourism and outgoing chairman of the CTO, said:

“As I near the end of my tenure as the chairman of the Caribbean Tourism Organisation, I am thrilled to welcome my ministerial colleagues and delegates from across the Caribbean diaspora to the Cayman Islands for this prestigious Conference. This is a unique opportunity to bring together some of the brightest minds in tourism to discuss the opportunities and challenges specific to our region, as we navigate our way towards a more robust and resilient Caribbean tourism sector. I encourage our local tourism partners to register and attend, so they don't miss out on the engaging discussions, insightful presentations and meaningful connections.”

Key Highlights of SOTIC 2024 include:

In-depth panel discussions and keynotes:

The conference will feature a series of dynamic panel discussions and keynote addresses from distinguished speakers, including tourism ministers, leading experts in tourism, and innovative thinkers. Topics will cover a broad range of subjects, from tourism marketing strategies, crisis management, and harnessing technology to enhance visitor experiences, to sustainable tourism practices and chartering the future of the industry.

The Regional Tourism Youth Congress on September 6

The Youth Congress brings together students aged 14-17 representing their CTO member countries as junior ministers of tourism. The students are given a tourism-related subject which they research and present their ideas in a spirited and thought-provoking debate, as they compete to be crowned as the Caribbean's Youth Congress ambassador.

Networking opportunities:

SOTIC 2024 will also offer unparalleled networking opportunities, allowing delegates to connect with peers, establish new partnerships, and explore innovative ideas for driving tourism growth in their respective destinations.

Full details, including the conference schedule, list of speakers, and registration information, are available on the official SOTI .

