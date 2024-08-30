Ontario Completes Improvements To Bay Of Quinte Skyway Bridge

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

Upgrades will support local and the safe movement of people and goods

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Canada – The Ontario has completed major improvements to the Bay of Quinte Skyway Bridge that serves as an important connection to Highway 401 for communities in Prince Edward County and hundreds of thousands of tourists who visit wine country every year.

“Under the leadership of premier Ford, our government is making historic investments in roads, bridges and highways to connect communities in every corner of our province,” said Ric Bresee, parliamentary assistant to the minister of transportation.“From widening Highway 401 from Pickering to Belleville to completing the Skyway Bridge, we will continue to stand up for drivers and families in eastern Ontario.”

The $63-million rehabilitation project included the replacement of the bridge deck, repairs and reconstruction of bridge supports and widening of bridge shoulders to increase safety for vehicles and pedestrians crossing between Prince Edward County and Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory. With both lanes now open, the bridge will help support the region's growing businesses and economy.

“I congratulate premier Ford and the ministry of transportation for successfully completing the necessary safety upgrades to the Skyway Bridge,” said R. Donald Maracle, chief of the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte.“Our council acknowledges the extensive consultation and excellent working relationship established between the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte community and the provincial government throughout this vital project. We look forward to maintaining a mutually beneficial working relationship in the spirit of reconciliation.”

The 850-metre Bay of Quinte Skyway Bridge serves as a connection between Highway 401 and Prince Edward County, via Highway 49, which runs north-south through Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory. Over the next decade, Ontario is investing $28 billion to build and repair highways, roads and bridges to tackle gridlock and get Ontarians moving quickly to their destinations.

Quick facts



On average, 5,200 vehicles per day travel on Highway 49 at the Bay of Quinte. The Bay of Quinte Skyway Bridge was constructed in 1967.

The post Ontario completes improvements to Bay of Quinte Skyway Bridge appeared first on Caribbean News Global .