Amir Sends Condolences To King Of Thailand

Doha: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn of the Kingdom of Thailand, on the of floods and landslides that hit several areas in Thailand, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

