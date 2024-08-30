Amir Sends Condolences To King Of Thailand
Doha: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn of the Kingdom of Thailand, on the victims of floods and landslides that hit several areas in Thailand, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.
