Amir Sends Condolences To King Of Thailand

8/30/2024 7:25:39 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn of the Kingdom of Thailand, on the victims of floods and landslides that hit several areas in Thailand, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

The Peninsula

