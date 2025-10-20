Egypt, Boeing Discuss Expanding Aviation Partnership, Investment Cooperation

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib has met with senior executives from Boeing at the Egyptian Embassy in Washington, D.C., on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, to discuss strengthening strategic cooperation between Egypt and Boeing in the aviation and air transport sectors.

El-Khatib underscored Egypt's ambitious vision to develop its aviation industry as a cornerstone of economic growth and logistical integration. He noted that the government aims to connect aviation with tourism, trade, and logistics services, within a broader strategy to position Egypt as a regional hub for aviation and transcontinental transport.

The minister highlighted that Egypt's economic reform programme has reinforced international investor confidence, establishing a stable and transparent environment conducive to sustainable, high-quality investments. He added that Egypt prioritises attracting leading global companies in technology, digital transformation, and advanced infrastructure.

For its part, Boeing commended Egypt's economic and structural progress, along with its financial and institutional stability, describing the country as“a key partner in the company's regional expansion strategy.”

Boeing representatives affirmed that the coming period will see a deepening of the company's partnership with the Egyptian government to advance the country's air transport and commercial cargo systems, in line with Egypt's vision to boost exports and strengthen its position as a major trade and logistics hub connecting Africa, Asia, and Europe.

Concluding the meeting, El-Khatib emphasised that cooperation between Egypt and Boeing represents a successful model of international partnership built on technology and knowledge transfer. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to expanding this collaboration to unlock new investment opportunities and enhance the competitiveness of Egypt's economy in high value-added sectors.