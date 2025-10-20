King Meets With European Commission President, Greece PM On Sidelines Of MED9 Summit In Slovenia

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Portoro?, Oct. 20 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II on Monday held two meetings with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on the sidelines of the MED9 Summit in Slovenia.During the meetings, attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, His Majesty stressed the need to commit to the agreement to end the war in Gaza, and to intensify efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to all areas of the Strip.The King warned of the dangers of unilateral measures against Palestinians in the West Bank, plans to expand settlements, and annex land.During the meeting with President von der Leyen, His Majesty noted the importance of maintaining coordination with the European Union on developments in the region, in service of mutual interests and to achieve security and stability.The meeting also touched on ways to expand cooperation between Jordan and the EU in various fields, particularly the establishment of joint megaprojects.During the meeting with Prime Minister Mitsotakis, the King affirmed Jordan's commitment to its religious and historical role to safeguard Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, under the Hashemite Custodianship.