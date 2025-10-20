Israel Accused Of 80 Ceasefire Violations In Gaza Since October 10

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Government Media Office in Gaza accused the Israeli army of committing 80 documented violations of the ceasefire agreement since it took effect on October 10, resulting in the deaths of 97 Palestinians and injuries to 230 others, including women and children.

In a statement on Monday, the office said that 21 of those violations occurred on Sunday alone, noting that incidents were recorded across all governorates of the Gaza Strip and included direct gunfire at civilians, deliberate bombardments, and arrests.

“These violations are clear evidence of the fragility of Israel's commitment to the agreement,” the statement said, urging the international community to assume its responsibility and pressure Israel to halt its“ongoing crimes against civilians in Gaza.”

Sunday's renewed Israeli escalation has put the ceasefire agreement - brokered in Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh with mediation from Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey under US President Donald Trump's plan - to its first major test. Airstrikes struck homes and residential areas, killing at least 44 Palestinians and wounding dozens more.

Gaza Civil Defense spokesperson Mahir Basal said that“around 10,000 martyrs remain trapped under the rubble of destroyed homes,” describing recovery efforts as extremely complex and in urgent need of international assistance. He added that“4,000 martyrs are still under the rubble in Gaza City alone, excluding the neighbourhoods of Tel al-Hawa and Al-Zaytoun.”

In Israel, Hebrew media reported that Defence Minister Yisrael Katz instructed the army to convey a message to Hamas leaders via US channels, warning that“any Hamas member located beyond the yellow line in the area controlled by Israel must immediately evacuate their position,” and holding the movement responsible for any future incidents.

According to Israel's Channel 12, the“Yellow Line” delineates the area to which Israeli forces have withdrawn - roughly half of the Gaza Strip - and is being marked with barriers and posts, forming a new de facto boundary between Israeli-controlled zones and areas accessible to Palestinians.

US President Donald Trump told reporters upon returning to Washington from Florida on Sunday that the ceasefire“remains in place,” expressing hope for“continued peace with Hamas.” He declined to comment on the Israeli airstrikes that killed 44 Palestinians, saying Hamas's leadership was“not involved in any ceasefire violations” and attributing the attacks to“rogue factions within the movement.”

Addressing the Knesset, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed his government's“determination to achieve the goal of disarming Hamas,” stating that the army“still controls vast areas of Gaza” and has“brought back 239 hostages through a series of deals.” He added that any withdrawal now“would grant Hamas a free victory,” asserting that Israel“has eliminated the existential threat the state faced after October 7.”

Meanwhile, Hamas's armed wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, announced it would hand over the body of an Israeli soldier recovered from the rubble in Gaza on Monday evening. The Al-Quds Brigades, the military arm of Islamic Jihad, said that one of its members, Mahmoud Talal Abdullah, had died in Israeli custody due to“deliberate medical neglect and torture,” holding Israel fully responsible.

At the United Nations, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher said Gaza“urgently needs more bulldozers and heavy machinery to recover bodies from the rubble and begin reconstruction,” warning that the humanitarian situation“remains catastrophic despite the ceasefire.”

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot called on both Israel and Hamas to uphold the terms of the agreement and to“open all border crossings into Gaza.” He added that“the European Union's mission in Gaza aims to assist in deploying a Palestinian police force.”