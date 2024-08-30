Rivaah By Tanishq's Latest Film Celebrating Modern Indian Brides: For Marriages, Crafted By You

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 30th August 2024: Rivaah by Tanishq, India's leading wedding jewellery destination from the house of TATA, launches a heart-warming campaign that celebrates the modern bride who charts her own narrative. Conceptualized by Lowe Lintas, the campaign highlights her progressive mind-set, beliefs, and how it holds true for her wedding as well. Marking a new milestone, Tanishq is launching its first-ever 3-minute-long multilingual on Television, representing India's diversity and adding to the brand's legacy of compelling and expansive storytelling. This multi-starrer film features actors from various regions, further emphasizing Tanishq's deep connection and resonance with diverse audiences from across states in India.



For Marriages Crafted by You is the essence of this campaign, underscoring the idea that the modern bride plays an active role in shaping her wedding journey. Today's bride is a trailblazer, merging the old with the new, placing herself at the heart of her story. Embracing traditional values and modern upbringing in equal measure, she steps into this new chapter with her groom as an equal partner. Together, they share the journey of adaptation and change, thus reflecting the shifting landscapes of modern relationships and marriages. The film celebrates not just the warmth and relationships shared by the bride and her family but also shines a spotlight on the bride's agency in navigating her wedding journey. In true Tanishq style, the storytelling remains charming, endearing, and filled with emotion, continuing the brand's legacy of crafting heart-warming narratives with a modern, progressive take on traditional values and this time in the wedding context.



This film, through a poignant yet subtle narrative, makes a bold and powerful statement and challenges expected societal norms. As the bride reflects on the changes marriage brings forth, she poses a question: why should the responsibility of adapting and adjusting fall solely on her? The film then reveals the groom as an equal partner, ready to share the responsibility and navigate their new life post-marriage, together. Through a light-hearted yet emotional tone, the film thus portrays marriage as a beautiful union of equals, where both partners embrace change. It establishes the deeper message of equal marriages and focuses on the new age bride charting her own narrative.



As the guiding force of her wedding, the bride takes her loved ones through a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity, crafting a day that reflects her unique journey - for marriages crafted by you, for you.



The narrative features brides and jewellery from across major regions of India and highlights not only the rich diversity of traditions and cultures but also the shared emotions of love, understanding, and playful banter between the bride and her family.



The film features an ensemble cast including Tanishq's brand ambassadors, Nayanthara for the Southern region and Mimi Chakraborty for Bengal, as well as the acclaimed veteran actor Shobha Khote.



Pelki Tshering, CMO, Tanishq, said, "Rivaah by Tanishq sees marriage through the eyes of modern brides from regions across India. Today, with the evolving dynamics of relationships, our brides play an active role in crafting marriages that are uniquely theirs. Our campaign highlights the significance of equal partnerships, where both individuals embrace change together. Through this narrative, we celebrate every bride's ability to create a marriage that reflects her identity, her path, and the future she and her partner will build together."



Speaking about the campaign, Kopal Naithani, Founder & Director, Superfly Films, said“The new Rivaah film raises the question of what modern marriages should look like. Traditionally, the burden of change and adjustment in a marriage has often been placed on the bride, reflecting societal expectations of women. However, the Rivaah film reimagines these norms by suggesting that the responsibility of change should not rest solely on the bride. Instead, it presents a more balanced and equitable vision of marriage, emphasizing mutual respect and shared responsibility.”



Arpan Bhattacharyya, Head of Creative, Lowe Lintas, Bangalore said,“A marriage is a new chapter for all involved. Why then should the onus of changing, adapting, and compromising rest with the woman and her side of the family? A marriage of equals should mean that both sides take up the responsibility for change. Equally. That's the message this campaign is designed to convey.”



Rivaah by Tanishq's latest collection features stunning wedding trousseaus for all regional brides, beautifully balancing traditional charm and contemporary appeal. For brides in metro regions, the collection showcases some stunning modern polki and diamond designs. Crafted for the bride who knows her worth and celebrates her journey, experience the warmth, elegance, and empowerment of the new age bride with Rivaah by Tanishq – where every piece tells a story of love, equality, and timeless elegance.

