Woman Who Spreads True Voice Of Azerbaijan

The famous German poet, dramatist and theater director Bertold
Brecht wrote in his article“Five Difficulties in Writing the
Truth” that“nowadays, anyone who wishes to combat lies and
ignorance and to write the truth must overcome at least five
difficulties. He must have the courage to write the truth when
truth is everywhere opposed; the keenness to recognize it, although
it is everywhere concealed; the skill to manipulate it as a weapon;
the judgement to select those in whose hands it will be effective;
and the cunning to spread the truth among such persons.”
If you look at these ideas from the perspective of journalists,
which is among the most dangerous professions in the world, it is
clear how right this German writer is regarding the difficulties in
conveying the truth to the greater world. If we approach this from
the perspective of international public opinion, it is impossible
not to reach the conclusion that telling the truth is among the
most dangerous perspectives in front of humanity.
Thus, the most dangerous and merciless enemy of the young
Azerbaijani state, which declared its independence to the world 33
years ago, was the biased media that formed the international
public opinion against our country with malicious lies. But over
time, the successful policy of the national leader Heydar Aliyev in
this direction, as well as the worthy follower of the policy of the
great leader, President Ilham Aliyev, especially as a result of the
unparalleled activity of the 44-day Patriotic War, which ended with
victory, brought the true voice of Azerbaijan to the world.
However, there are not many justice advocates who support us
with the same kind of activities that are of great importance for
our people and our state, such as voicing the truths of Azerbaijan
to the international community. From 2018 till 2022, the Dona
Gracia Mendes Nasi Center for Human Rights in the Middle East
devoted a lot of space to the issue of human rights. Later on, it
changed its name to the Dona Gracia Center for Diplomacy and
started to work in the field of international relations.
The center is named after Dona Gracia Mendes Nasi, a Jewish
female philanthropist, businesswoman and political figure who
played an invaluable role in helping a large number of Jews escape
the Spanish Inquisition in Europe and settle in the Ottoman Empire.
The founder and CEO of the Dona Gracia Center for Diplomacy,
well-known journalist and political scientist Rachel Avraham and
her team played a major role in helping bring Azerbaijan's just
voice to the world.
Avraham's team includes Ayoob Kara, the former Minister of
Communications, Satellite and Cyber, President of the Economic
Peace Center, a well known politician and political communicator,
as well as a well-known expert on the Arab world and Iran, and Dr.
Mordechai Kedar, a prestigious professor at Bar Ilan University and
well-known Middle East expert who is part of the Begin Sadat Center
for Strategic Studies. This team managed to get Azerbaijan's just
voice in the Jerusalem Post, Israel Hayom, the prestigious Foreign
Policy Association, Arutz Sheva, I24, JNS, FrontPage Magazine, the
J.CA, the Jewish Press, etc.
Avraham's team exposed the activities of the forces operating
against Azerbaijan, including Armenia, in the materials published
by the Dona Gracia Center for Diplomacy, emphasizing solid facts
and strong logic. It should be noted that the authors of the center
visited the territories freed from Armenian occupation several
times to study the situation on the ground. Being repeatedly
threatened and persecuted by the Armenians for the truth that they
wrote about our country could not break the will of the researchers
of the center, whose loyalty to justice as their credo, continue to
spread the truth about Azerbaijan to the world community.
In the background of the complex political processes taking
place in the world, the formation of international public opinion
about Azerbaijan on the basis of truth is of great importance to
our country and in modern times, when foreign media organizations
don't show loyalty to the truth, the work of the Dona Gracia Center
for Diplomacy is of pivotal importance. The Dona Gracia Center for
Diplomacy noted that it is in the interest of the state to continue
and expand its activities in its current direction.
