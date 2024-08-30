Advanced Genomics APAC And Cancerfree Biotech Collaborate To Advance A New Era Of Precision Oncology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Right: Andy Chang, Chairman of Advanced Genomics APAC Center: Po Chen, CEO of CancerFree Biotech Left: Emily Liang, Director of Business Development at Advanced Genomics APAC

Advanced Genomics APAC and CancerFree Biotech partner to revolutionize precision oncology through innovative NGS and in vitro drug testing.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Advanced Genomics APAC has forged a strategic partnership with CancerFree Biotech to transform the field of precision oncology. Advanced Genomics APAC has entered into a strategic partnership with CancerFree to revolutionize precision oncology. This collaboration, marked by the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU), represents a significant step forward in addressing the growing demand for advanced cancer diagnostic solutions through innovative technologies.CancerFree Biotech, renowned for its expertise in in vitro drug testing, is at the forefront of developing cutting-edge diagnostic tools aimed at enhancing cancer treatment strategies. The company's advanced capabilities in cultivating patient-derived cancer cells for drug response testing perfectly complement Advanced Genomics APAC's focus on personalized cancer therapies, allowing for more targeted and effective treatment plans while minimizing unnecessary side effects.As outlined in the MOU, the initial phase of this collaboration will focus on the GALEAS Tumor platform from Advanced Genomics APAC. This platform uses optimized bioinformatics and next-generation sequencing (NGS) to detect cancer-related mutations across 519 key genes. Testing will be conducted at Genomics' specialized NGS laboratory, ensuring accuracy and reliability. The collaboration aims to collect hundreds of patient samples in the first year to develop personalized treatment protocols and advance precision oncology in the region.According to data from Taiwan's Ministry of Health and Welfare, there were 121,762 new cancer cases reported in 2021. With the rising number of cancer patients, there is an increasing demand for precise and effective treatments. The innovative combination of CTC technology and NGS aims to meet this demand by providing clinicians with reliable data for decision-making, ultimately driving forward the field of precision oncology.

Contact Information:

ADVANCED GENOMICS APAC Co., Ltd.

+886 3 287 0503

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.