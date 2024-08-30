Male Actor Files Complaint Against Ranjith Evidence Found Against Siddique

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Malayalam is currently facing a scandal involving accusations of sexual harassment brought by several actresses against well-known individuals in the industry.

Male files complaint against Ranjith

In a first, an aspiring male lodged a complaint against director Ranjith saying director forced him to strip naked and sexually assaulted him.

According to the actor, in 2012, Ranjith invited him to a hotel in Bangalore for an audition, during which the alleged assault occurred. The actor initially thought the act was part of the audition. The following morning, Ranjith allegedly offered him money. The actor has now filed a complaint with the DGP, and the SIT will review the case.

Earlier this week, Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra filed a complaint with the Kochi City Police against film director Ranjith.

Police finds evidence against Siddique

A sexual assault case has been filed against South Indian actor Siddique by an actress , who claimed that he assaulted her in 2016. According to recent reports, the police have uncovered significant evidence against the actor, which may lead to his arrest.

The actor alleged that, in January or February in 2016, Siddique invited her at an hotel in Thiruvananthapuram and sexually assaulted her.

Police investigations have revealed that the actor was staying at the Mascot Hotel during the time frame cited in the complaint. Hotel records confirm that Siddique checked in on January 28, 2016.

Authorities have obtained documentation of the actor's stay, including entries in the hotel's visitor log and records related to a film preview. Statements have been taken from hotel staff who were present at the time, as well as from the complainant's parents.

Second FIR against Jayasurya

Kerala police have registered a second sexual assault case against Malayalam film actor Jayasurya within a span of 48 hours, following a fresh complaint from a woman actor alleging sexual misconduct, in addition to the existing case registered against him on August 28.

Multiple FIRs have been registered against many high profile Malayalam film personalities following allegations of sexual harassment against various directors and actors in the wake of revelations in the Justice K Hema Committee report.

Protests raged in Kerala on Friday with the Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, accusing the CPI(M)-led government of shielding the culprits, including actor-politician Mukesh, who stands accused of rape.

Mahila Congress activists in Kochi and Kollam took to the streets, demanding the resignation of CPI(M) MLA Mukesh and a thorough investigation into the shocking allegations of sexual misconduct made by female actors in the Malayalam film industry to the Justice Hema Committee.

In Kochi, demonstrators vented their anger by beating effigies of Mukesh, Sidhique, and Ranjith -- all accused of sexual assault -- with brooms.