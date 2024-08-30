Weekly Recap: 11 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including new

The single-dose vials are priced at a 50% or greater discount compared to the list price of all other incretin (GLP-1) medicines for obesity. This new option helps millions of adults with obesity access the medicine they need, including those not eligible for the Zepbound savings card program, those without employer coverage, and those who need to self-pay outside of insurance.With many generative AI projects leveraging Large Language Models (LLMs) moving from proof-of-concept to production, the demands for power-efficient, secured and scalable solutions have emerged as key priorities.Nearly 9 in 10 (87%) Americans have ordered pizza during a move, and a resounding 79% of movers admitted to eating their moving day pizza on the floor. That's why Pizza Hut is coming to the rescue with limited-edition Moving Box Tables during a peak time of the year for moving in popular U.S. cities seeing the most moves.Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will continue their work formally as part of the Expedition 71/72 crew through February 2025. They will fly home aboard a Dragon spacecraft with two other crew members assigned to the agency's SpaceX Crew-9 mission.As students get ready to start another school year, United will triple the total donations to DonorsChoose aviation projects in Chicago, Denver, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark/New York, Phoenix, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.By combining Honeywell Forge Sustainability+ for Buildings and Cisco Spaces, the joint effort uses AI and machine learning to help monitor assets to adjust heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems based on real-time occupancy for a single building or an entire campus.To encourage and celebrate "Going For Dos," Dos Equis is paying it forward by offering football fans tens of thousands of free beers every week based on how often Football Bowl Subdivision teams collectively attempt two-point conversions, and hundreds of thousands more if they exceed last season's total.Working together with the National Park Service and park partners, NPF will allocate the funds to four key priority areas: inspire the next generation of park stewards; conserve and preserve threatened parks and wildlife; ensure a world-class visitor experience; and tell a more complete story of America.From Aug. 27 to Oct. 1, consumers can help ensure all kids have access to the healthy food they need this school year by dining and shopping with brands that support No Kid Hungry. Available promotions range from coupons and discounts to special limited-time items benefitting No Kid Hungry.Mountain Dew, a brand born in the great outdoors, and its new brand character, "The Mountain Dude," are on a mission to own mountain time by helping fans get outside and DO THE DEW; whether they're visiting the Mountain Time Zone or moving there with friends. This also marks the first time in history a brand has officially, unofficially owned a time zone.Based on college students' ratings of their schools, the company's unique rankings name the top 25 colleges in 50 categories. Among them are: Great Financial Aid, Profs Get High Marks, Best Campus Food, and Best Career Services. Of interest in this election year are four politics-related categories: Most Conservative Students, Most Liberal Students, Most Politically Active Students, and Least Politically Active Students.

