Harris: Deal Must Be Made To End War In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- US Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris called for a deal to stop the war in the Gaza Strip.

In interview with CNN, alongside the Democratic candidate for vice president Tim Walz, Harris stated "Far too many innocent Palestinians have been killed. And we have got to get a deal done (for a ceasefire in Gaza)."

Harris continued to say, "When you look at the significance of this to the families, to the people who are living in that region (the Middle East), a deal is not only the right thing to do to end this war but will unlock so much of what must happen next."

Harris stressed that she remains committed to working towards a two-state solution with the aim of settling the conflict in the Middle East.

The Israeli occupation forces have continued their incessant brutality by land, air and sea on the Gaza strip since October 7, 2023, it has resulted in the martyrdom of 40,602 Palestinians and the injury of 93,855 others in an incomplete toll.

Thousands of victims are still under rubble and on roads, due to ambulances and rescue teams not being able to reach them. (end)

