Typhoon Shanshan Leaves At Least Five Dead, 90 Injured In Japan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- Powerful Typhoon Shanshan made landfall in Kyushu on Thursday morning brought heavy rain that caused floods and landslides across a wide area of Japan, leaving at least five dead and more than 90 as of Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The season's 10th tropical typhoon made landfall on Thursday morning in Kagoshima Prefecture, some 1,300 km southwest of Tokyo, and swept through Japan's southwestern main island of Kyushu, the Japan Meteorological Agency said in a press release.

As of 3:00 p.m. (0600 GMT), the typhoon was traveling 40 km off the southwestern prefecture of Ehime, moving east-northeast at a speed of around 15 km per hour (kph) with gusts of up to 90 kph while gradually weakening in strength, the weather agency added.

It warned of heavy rains, landslides, floods and high waves for western and Japan over a long period of time due to the typhoon's slow speed.

The Shanshan continued to disrupt transportation, causing the cancelation of all Shinkansen bullet trains in the Kyushu region and part of operations in other areas, including Shinkansen services between Tokyo and Nagoya.

Major air carriers also cancelled more than 600 domestic flights scheduled for Friday, mainly on routes to and from airports in the southwestern Japan. (end)

