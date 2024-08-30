Wayanad Landslide: Affected Individuals Struggle After Delay In Government Compensation

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Wayanad: Additional of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide are appealing for support, citing that those who declined to relocate to relief camps are being denied aid. The complainants, who initially took shelter in their relatives' homes after the disaster, are now seeking help and justice.

Three Decades of News: Asianet, Malayalam's first private television channel, celebrates its 31st anniversary

The government's delay in announcing compensation for damaged shops has left owners in a precarious situation. Meanwhile, families who suffered total losses in the landslide and took shelter in relief camps are receiving a one-time emergency aid of Rs 10,000. Furthermore, two members of each affected family who lost their means of livelihood are being provided a daily allowance of Rs 300.

Despite the government's relief efforts, some families who relocated to their relatives' homes due to medical or elderly care concerns are being left out of the aid distribution. Additionally, there is a growing demand for prompt compensation for shops destroyed in the landslide. Numerous families who lost their means of livelihood, including those in the Nilikkaparamba region, are also facing difficulties in accessing assistance.