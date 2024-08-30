President Honours Kashmiri Wood Carver With Padma Shri Award

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- In a prestigious ceremony held in New Delhi today, the President of India bestowed the Padma Shri award upon Ghulam Nabi Dar for his outstanding contributions to the field of Art from Jammu & Kashmir.

Ghulam Nabi Dar, a septuagenarian wood carving artisan, has dedicated his life to his craft, beginning his journey at the age of 10. Over the years, his passion for working with wood has evolved into a remarkable talent, earning him both state and national recognition.

Born on April 3, 1957, Dar's artistic journey has been marked by his ability to capture the essence of Kashmir's natural beauty in his intricate wood carvings. His unique designs, inspired by the landscapes of Kashmir, have garnered widespread acclaim for their attention to detail and aesthetic appeal.

Dar's talent was first acknowledged with a State award in 1984, followed by international recognition with exhibitions in Indonesia, Thailand, Baghdad, and Lichtenstein, Germany. However, it was in 1995-96 that he reached a new pinnacle in his career, receiving the prestigious National award for his exceptional craftsmanship.

Beyond his awards, Dar remains committed to nurturing future generations of wood carvers, actively mentoring aspiring artisans and participating in community initiatives aimed at preserving traditional crafts in Kashmir.

Today, Dar's wood carvings adorn homes, galleries, and museums both nationally and internationally, enriching the cultural heritage of Kashmir and beyond. His legacy as a master wood carving artisan continues to inspire and captivate audiences worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT