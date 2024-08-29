Aftermarket Automotive Retailer Selects Bridgeline’S AI-Powered Hawksearch

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a global leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced that a national leading aftermarket automotive truck parts retailer has chosen Bridgeline's HawkSearch to power product discovery for its eCommerce website.



The retailer is set to boost sales using HawkSearch's AI-powered Smart Search. Smart Search allows customers to enter a concept or question into the search bar and receive more accurate, relevant results tailored to the customer's query. For example, when a customer searches for“best tires for an 18-wheeler used in long-haul trucking,” Smart Search will not only display top-rated tires for an 18-wheeler but also recommend related products like tire pressure monitoring systems, heavy-duty brake pads, and other essential accessories. Alternatively, if the customer uploads a photo of their current tires, Smart Search quickly identifies and suggests ideal replacements. This provides a more personalized and accurate shopping experience, tailored to the specific needs of truck drivers.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline, emphasized the company's commitment to boosting revenue for eCommerce retailers, saying,“Our collaboration with this aftermarket automotive parts retailer highlights our dedication to driving growth for our automotive customers. HawkSearch's AI-powered search is essential for crafting online shopping experiences that increase sales and outperform the competition within the automotive aftermarket industry.”

