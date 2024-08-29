Thrive Earns Joint Commission Accreditation, Setting New Standard In Behavioral Health Care​

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Anna Green, Chief Clinical OfficerBOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Thrive Mental Health LLC DBA Thrive has earned The Joint Commission's Seal of Approval® for Telehealth Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.Thrive underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review on August 22, 2024. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with (program name) standards spanning several areas including (insert most relevant standards areas - examples include: emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management, and rights and responsibilities of the individual).The Joint Commission's standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.“As a healthcare accreditor, The Joint Commission works with healthcare organizations across care settings to inspire safer and higher quality of care that is more equitable and compassionate,” says Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer, The Joint Commission.“Through collaborating on innovative solutions and evidence-based resources and tools, The Joint Commission helps drive improvement while maintaining accountability through our leading survey methods and standards. We commend Thrive for its commitment to advance safety, quality, equity and compassion for all patients.”“Achieving accreditation from The Joint Commission is a significant milestone for us,” said Nate Raine, CEO at Thrive.“As the first mental health organization to undergo this comprehensive review, we are proud to set the standard for quality and safety in behavioral health care. This accreditation reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering the highest level of care to our patients.”“This accreditation from The Joint Commission validates the rigorous standards and clinical excellence we strive to maintain every day,” said Anna Green, Chief Clinical Officer at Thrive .“Our team's dedication to integrating best practices and prioritizing patient safety has been key to achieving this recognition. We are excited to continue leading the way in mental health care.”For more information, please visit The Joint Commission website.##Thrive's Virtual Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) offers flexible and accessible mental health care, allowing patients to receive high-quality treatment from the comfort of their own homes. This innovative program provides a structured and supportive environment for individuals dealing with anxiety, depression, trauma, and other behavioral health conditions. Utilizing evidence-based therapies and a personalized approach, our virtual IOP ensures continuity of care through telehealth, group sessions, and one-on-one counseling. By removing barriers to access, we empower patients to engage in their recovery journey on their own terms, making mental health care more inclusive and effective.

