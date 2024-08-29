Met Predicts Continued Rainfall In J&K Dry Weather From Sept 4

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The maximum temperature plummeted across Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday with most of the places recording below normal temperature amidst the rainfall at multiple places of the Union Territory.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the Union Territory received fresh rainfall.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the details, Gulmarg has received the highest precipitation till 05:30 PM where 21.8mm rainfall was recorded followed by Kupwara where 12.4 mm rainfall was recorded during the period.

Pahalgam also received heavy rainfall while as per the details; the station recorded a precipitation of 10.1mm during the period. Srinagar, however, recorded a rainfall of 5.0 mm till 05:30 PM.

Similarly, Katra in Jammu division has recorded a rainfall of 14.2mm while Jammu station has recorded 12.2 mm during the period.

Read Also First Snow Of Season Falls In Kashmir Upper Reaches Kashmir Drenched By Rains: MeT Predicts More Till Aug 23

Furthermore, the Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that there is a possibility of a spell of rain and thundershower at scattered places tomorrow while on August 31, to September 01, the weather would remain generally dry with brief spell of rain and thundershower at isolated places.

On September 02 & 03, the weather would remain generally cloudy with the possibility of spells of light to moderate rain and thundershower showers at many places.

He added that from September 04 to 07, the weather would remain generally dry. However, in its advisory, the MeT has predicted flash floods, landslides, mudslides and shooting stones over few vulnerable places.

