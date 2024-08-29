Juniper Ventures Adds 17 New Central Texas Locations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEWBRAUNFELS, Texas, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Juniper Ventures of Texas LLC – a joint venture between Midtex Oil LP and Motiva Enterprises LLC – today announced that it has executed an agreement to acquire an additional 17 retail locations in Central Texas representing approximately 14 million gallons of annual and diesel supply.



The 17 retail locations included in the transaction are Mini Mart stores located in the Central Texas counties of Kerr, Kendall, Bandera, and Gillespie.

The transaction is expected to close later this fall, bringing the total number of retail outlets under the Juniper Ventures umbrella to 67. Of these sites, 49 of them will be company-operated.

Juniper Ventures of Texas is a retail joint venture formed in 2018 with operations predominantly focused in the San Antonio area. The c-stores are predominantly branded as Fischer's Neighborhood Markets and Pit Stop Food Marts.

Rodney Fischer is the president of Juniper Ventures.

He said that the growth of Juniper is exciting because Central Texas is such a dynamic c-store retail market.

"We are fortunate to operate in one of the fastest-growing, competitive c-store markets in the country," said Fischer. "We view this acquisition as an excellent opportunity to diversify and strategically grow our geographic footprint and serve more customers across this rapidly growing area."

Fischer's Neighborhood Markets has been based in New Braunfels since 1977, with stores located throughout the Central Texas Hill Country, including one on Main Street in Kerrville since 1981.

About Midtex Oil LP

Midtex Oil is one of Texas' foremost petroleum distributors providing quality fuel and lubricants to customers throughout the state in cities like Austin, Houston, and San Antonio. The family-owned business has been operating out of New Braunfels, Texas, since 1966. Since then, we have expanded our "family" of employees from across the South-Central and Eastern regions of Texas.

Motiva

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Motiva refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products throughout the Americas. The company's Port Arthur Manufacturing Complex in Port Arthur, Texas, is comprised of North America's largest refinery with a total throughput of 720,000 barrels a day, the country's largest base oil plant, and an integrated chemical plant. Under exclusive, long-term brand licenses with Shell and Phillips 66 (for the 76® brand), Motiva's marketing operations supply branded fuel to more than 4,500 retail gasoline stations. Motiva is wholly owned by Aramco.



