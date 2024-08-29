SPI Software Unveils Innovative Pay-Your-Way Payment Options

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Drew Richard, President SPIMIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SPI Software (SPI), a leading provider of critical and software solutions for the timeshare industry, today announced the launch of its revolutionary new Pay-Your-Way service. This new functionality empowers independent resorts and large developers to seamlessly accept a wider range of payment options, including popular choices like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and E-Checks.“SPI is committed to continuous innovation and delivering world-class solutions that propel our clients' success,” said Gordon McClendon, Chief Executive Officer of SPI Software.“Pay-Your-Way is a testament to this commitment, providing resorts with the tools needed to streamline their payment processing while offering payment choices that lower costs and increase conveniences."Enhanced Flexibility and Reduced Costs. Pay-Your-Way integrates seamlessly with SPI's existing suite of industry-leading resort management solutions. This comprehensive offering empowers resorts to accept a diverse array of payment options, catering to the evolving preferences of today's travelers.“Pay-Your-Way goes beyond simply offering additional payment choices,” said Drew Richard, President of SPI.“During a successful beta test, resorts using Pay-Your-Way experienced significant cost savings through exceptional payment processing terms. We're confident that this translates to substantial bottom-line benefits for our clients.”Unlocking Savings with a Complimentary Audit. SPI is so confident in the cost-saving potential of Pay-Your-Way that they are offering resorts a complimentary audit of their current payment processing fees. This complimentary analysis allows resorts to gain valuable insights into their current spending and the potential savings achievable by using Pay-Your-Way.SPI Software's corporate commitment to continuous development and growth has led them to create the most advanced vacation-ownership focused technology in the world. Since being acquired by Kingsway (NYSE: KFS) last year, SPI has made substantial investments in research and development, driving the development of cutting-edge products and services.Respected for its award-winning software, SPI has solidified its position as an industry leader. The company's software has been independently recognized as the "Best in the Business" at the GNEX Conference for two consecutive years, a testament to its exceptional quality and performance.Beyond its exceptional software, SPI now offers a comprehensive platform that empowers resorts to maximize revenue and elevate guest experiences. With a proven track record of driving profitability, SPI has become the trusted partner for success in the dynamic timeshare industry. The company's dedication to building strong partnerships and delivering exceptional results has fueled significant growth and attracted an increasing number of resorts to the SPI Platform.To Learn More: Resorts interested in learning more about Pay-Your-Way and the complimentary processing fee audit are encouraged to contact David Callaghan, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, at ... or by phone at 305.632.2123.About SPI SoftwareSPI Software is the leading developer of innovative software solutions to the global market of timeshare, fractional, travel clubs, RV campgrounds, and shared-use vacation products. Their corporate commitment of continuous development has led them to create the most advanced vacation ownership-focused technology in the world.

