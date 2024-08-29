Sony Says Marvel Will Produce Three More Spider-Man Films

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Sony has confirmed there will be at least three more Marvel Spider-Man movies after Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Pascal said:“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie.

“We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go on to the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is released on 15 December in the UK and 17 December in the US.

While there might be three more movies set to be produced, this sixth outing could be Tom Holland's last.

He told GQ:“Maybe it is time for me to move on. Maybe what's best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film.“Since I got cast as Spider-Man, I haven't really taken a break.

As far as anyone is aware, No Way Home is the final film on his Spider-Man contract and then he could possibly be done.

