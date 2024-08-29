CARPHA – PAHO Subregional Director Commit To Continued Collaborations To Improve Public Health In The Caribbean

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) – OF- SPAIN, Trinidad – The Caribbean Public Agency (CARPHA) and newly appointed Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) subregional programme director-Caribbean, Ad Interim, Dr Juan Manuel Sotelo, recently met at the CARPHA Trinidad Headquarters to discuss collaborations towards improved public health in the Caribbean region.

Ad Interim executive director, CARPHA, Dr Lisa Indar, stated:

“CARPHA and PAHO have a well-established partnership. As the sole regional public health agency for the Caribbean, CARPHA works with countries and regional and international organisations to improve and protect people's health. Similarly, PAHO is the specialised health agency of the Inter-American System and also serves as Regional Office for the Americas of the World Health Organization (WHO). It is therefore fitting that PAHO and CARPHA continue to coordinate and align our work so that we can more efficiently and effectively address the critical public health problems facing our Caribbean Member States.”

Currently, there exists a framework agreement (2022-2025) between the two organisations. Director of corporate services, CARPHA, Dr Mark Sami explained,“This framework agreement sets out the general terms and conditions for joint cooperation activities and public health interventions in the Caribbean that support strategic plans of both CARPHA and PAHO.”

Dr Juan Manuel Sotelo acknowledged the good work of CARPHA, stated:

“PAHO and CARPHA have a longstanding history of working together and we need to build upon this with excellent communication, particularly in a very complex international context. I am optimistic that working close to the countries, their needs, and identifying opportunities, we all will do a better job.”

During the talks, CARPHA delivered a presentation of the Agency's work and ongoing collaborations with PAHO, which included communicable and non-communicable diseases, food safety, the Caribbean Regulatory System (CRS), medicine quality and control and health emergencies. Information sharing to better guide regional public health response was also discussed. Dr Franka des Vignes, PAHO subregional advisor, disease surveillance and epidemiology attended the meeting, while Dr Horace Cox, acting director surveillance, disease prevention and control, CARPHA joined virtually.

CARPHA and PAHO will continue discussions at the CARPHA executive board and The Council for Human and Social Development (COHSOD) meetings in Washington, DC in September this year.

The post CARPHA – PAHO subregional director commit to continued collaborations to improve public health in the Caribbean appeared first on Caribbean News Global .