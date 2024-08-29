Apple Is Cutting Jobs In The Digital Services Sector
By Alimat Aliyeva
Apple has decided to reduce the staff of its digital services
group by about 100 jobs as part of a change in the division's
priorities, Azernews reports.
The company has already notified about the dismissal of
employees working in various teams of this division.
The biggest cuts were made in the team responsible for the Apple
Ibooks and Apple Bookstore apps, and there were layoffs of the
Apple News team.
According to sources, Apple books would become a lower priority
for the company, which does not consider it an important part of
its line of services, although it is expected that the Books app
will receive new features over time.
Digital services in general have been a driver of Apple's growth
in recent years, accounting for more than 22 percent of sales in
the last fiscal year, compared with less than 10 percent a decade
ago.
