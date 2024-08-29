Apple Is Cutting Jobs In The Digital Services Sector

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Apple has decided to reduce the staff of its digital services group by about 100 jobs as part of a change in the division's priorities, Azernews reports.

The company has already notified about the dismissal of employees working in various teams of this division.

The biggest cuts were made in the team responsible for the Apple Ibooks and Apple Bookstore apps, and there were layoffs of the Apple News team.

According to sources, Apple would become a lower priority for the company, which does not consider it an important part of its line of services, although it is expected that the Books app will receive new features over time.

Digital services in general have been a driver of Apple's growth in recent years, accounting for more than 22 percent of sales in the last fiscal year, compared with less than 10 percent a decade ago.