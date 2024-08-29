عربي


China Launched Six Satellites From Platform In Yellow Sea

8/29/2024 3:15:24 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The launch center of the Chinese Taiyuan cosmodrome has successfully launched six satellites into orbit, Azernews reports.

According to him, a platform installed on a barge in the Yellow Sea near the coast of the eastern province of Shandong was used to launch spacecraft. The launch was carried out using the Ceres-1 rocket.

This is the 15th mission for the specified carrier. In particular, Yunyao-1 satellites (devices number 15, 16 and 17), Jitianxing-A-03, Suxing-1-01 and Tianfu Gaofen-2 were launched.

Ceres-1 is a solid-fuel four-stage light-class rocket with a fairing diameter of 1.4 m, reaching 19 m in length. It is capable of launching up to 400 kg of payload into low Earth orbit. More than 20 commercial satellites have been launched with its help.
Beijing is actively developing the national space program, developing meteorological, telecommunications and navigation satellites and technologies designed to explore the Moon. With the support of the state, Chinese specialists are implementing asteroid and Mars exploration projects. There is a Chinese space station in orbit, which is ready for international cooperation. In 2023, China carried out 67 launches, and in 2024 their number is planned to increase to about 100.

AzerNews

