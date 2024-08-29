China Launched Six Satellites From Platform In Yellow Sea
By Alimat Aliyeva
The launch center of the Chinese Taiyuan cosmodrome has
successfully launched six satellites into orbit,
According to him, a platform installed on a barge in the Yellow
Sea near the coast of the eastern province of Shandong was used to
launch spacecraft. The launch was carried out using the Ceres-1
rocket.
This is the 15th mission for the specified carrier. In
particular, Yunyao-1 satellites (devices number 15, 16 and 17),
Jitianxing-A-03, Suxing-1-01 and Tianfu Gaofen-2 were launched.
Ceres-1 is a solid-fuel four-stage light-class rocket with a
fairing diameter of 1.4 m, reaching 19 m in length. It is capable
of launching up to 400 kg of payload into low Earth orbit. More
than 20 commercial satellites have been launched with its help.
Beijing is actively developing the national space program,
developing meteorological, telecommunications and navigation
satellites and technologies designed to explore the Moon. With the
support of the state, Chinese specialists are implementing asteroid
and Mars exploration projects. There is a Chinese space station in
orbit, which is ready for international cooperation. In 2023, China
carried out 67 launches, and in 2024 their number is planned to
increase to about 100.
